Walkouts and protests at Central Texas high schools

Posted:Feb 17 2017 12:27PM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 12:27PM CST

One day after the "Day Without Immigrants" some Central Texas students are staging walkouts and protests in an apparent protest of President Trump's immigration policy.

Manor High School was the site for a walkout earlier today.

FOX 7 has been told that other area schools are planning similar type events for later today.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.


