More charges filed in Pflugerville indecency with a child case

(Pflugerville Police Department)
(Pflugerville Police Department)

Posted:Feb 17 2017 04:40PM CST

Updated:Feb 17 2017 04:40PM CST

The Pflugerville Police Department has filed additional charges in a case of sexual assault of a child. 47-year-old Mary Ann Hernandez, the spouse of Ivan Hernandez, has been charged with Failure to Report a Felony.

This is part of the original Indecency with a Child by Contact charge brought against her husband Ivan. 

Read Pflugerville man charged with indecency with a child

According to police, officers responded to a reported prior sexual assault of a child on Wednesday, February 15. After interviews were conducted, Ivan was arrested for Indecency with a Child by Contact which is a second degree felony. Ivan was booked into Travis County Central Booking. 

On Thursday, February 16, May Ann was taken into custody and charged with Failure to Report a Felony. 

Mary Ann Hernandez was booked into Travis County Central Booking. Since there are other juveniles who may have contact with Hernandez, Child Protective Services was contacted to develop a safety plan.

The investigation is ongoing.


