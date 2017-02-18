Suspect arrested for murder of 19-year-old Lockhart woman

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in relation to the August 2016 murder of Emila Juarez, a nineteen year old resident of Lockhart, Texas. 32-year-old Rudy Herrera Jr. has been charged with murder. 

According to police, Herrera was arrested on Saturday, February 18. 

The arrest was in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Emilia Juarez, whose body was found in a field on Jolly Road in Lockhart in August of 2016. Caldwell County Sheriff's Office Detectives and the Texas Rangers connected Herrera Jr. to the crime with evidence collected at the scene and interviews, CCSO said.


