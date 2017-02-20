Lightning strike starts fire in SE Austin home

Photo courtesy Austin Fire Department.
Photo courtesy Austin Fire Department.

Posted:Feb 20 2017 06:54AM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 06:54AM CST

Officials say the overnight storms were responsible for a fire in Southeast Austin. It happened around midnight in the 4400 block of Creede Drive.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire started in the attic and was caused by a lightning strike.

It took crews about an hour and a half to put the fire out. There was significant damage to the home. 

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

 


