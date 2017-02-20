Storms cause damage in Central Texas

By: Tania Ortega, Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Feb 20 2017 08:32AM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 08:48AM CST

Several warnings were issued overnight In Central Texas as storms caused damage throughout the area. Most of the damage was east and south of Austin.

In Williamson County, a train derailed in Thrall along Highway 79. Some power lines were snapped as well and some mobile homes were damaged.

In Mustang Ridge there was debris along some roads and several homes were damaged.

Austin Energy says the storms caused damage to some of it s more than 11,000 miles of power lines. Most of the damage was caused by wind bringing down poles or tree limbs falling onto power lines. 

As of 7:30 a.m. about 6,900 Austin Energy customers remain without power 

Full restoration is expected by mid-day Wednesday, Feb. 22; however, most customers’ power will be restored before then


