Storms cause damage in Central Texas Local News Storms cause damage in Central Texas Several warnings were issued overnight In Central Texas as storms caused damage throughout the area. Most of the damage was east and south of Austin.

Several warnings were issued overnight In Central Texas as storms caused damage throughout the area. Most of the damage was east and south of Austin.

In Williamson County, a train derailed in Thrall along Highway 79. Some power lines were snapped as well and some mobile homes were damaged.

In Mustang Ridge there was debris along some roads and several homes were damaged.

Austin Energy says the storms caused damage to some of it s more than 11,000 miles of power lines. Most of the damage was caused by wind bringing down poles or tree limbs falling onto power lines.

As of 7:30 a.m. about 6,900 Austin Energy customers remain without power

Full restoration is expected by mid-day Wednesday, Feb. 22; however, most customers’ power will be restored before then