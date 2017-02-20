Severe weather leads to damage throughout Central Texas

Posted:Feb 20 2017 04:19PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 04:19PM CST

Overnight storms turned severe all across Central Texas. Two confirmed tornados are to blame for the destruction of more than 100 homes in San Antonio. A possible tornado may also be the cause of a derailed train in Thrall. 

After a night of high winds, hail, lightening and heavy rain, Central Texas residents woke up Monday to power outages and storm damage. 

Reports of ruin poured in from Kyle to Elign to Lexington. 

Viewer photos show uprooted trees, damaged sheds, gusting winds and flooded streets. In Kyle, entire porches were pulled from their homes and in Creedmoor-Mustang Ridge, homeowners found pieces of their roofs blown into fences and tree lines. 

As the storm moved east, wind ripped off pieces of a commercial building on Burleson Road, which caused a wall to partially crumble. 

Down the street, fire department officials said a lightening strike was responsible for a house fire that left two residents displaced. 

Throughout all the severe weather, there have been no major reports of injuries across the area. 

Hays County residents with damage from Monday morning's storm can email the location, description and any photos to ReportHaysStormDamage@co.hays.tx.us

 


