Lightning strike sparks fire in Austin home

Two people are out of their home in southeast Austin after a lightning strike started a fire in their attic around midnight Monday morning, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived they could see heavy flames coming from the home. It took about an hour and a half to put the fire out.

After searching the home, fire officials found a dog buried under a collapsed ceiling and alive. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The home suffered significant damage. A GoFundMe was created to help the two people rebuild.