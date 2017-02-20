Mustang Ridge hit hard by Monday morning storms Local News Mustang Ridge hit hard by Monday morning storms Mustang Ridge Police say four to six families are expected to be displaced Monday night.

Christian Palacios and his brother Eduardo stood in awe of what mother nature did in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Their storage shed ended up on its side. Thankfully a tree was there to block it from slamming into the house they were sound asleep in.

"I mean if the tree wasn't there the house wouldn't have been completely damaged but it would have been damaged and possibly rain would have gotten inside," Palacios said.

A few miles away in the Mustang Mesa neighborhood, debris was everywhere. Twisted metal, insulation and fallen trees, but neighbors were pitching in. One woman was going door to door handing out water and gloves.

Sammye Mason lives there with her best friend Dorris and her husband.

"I mean it took the porch roof off of there...ripped it off that way, it's all in the backyard in pieces everywhere," she said.

She says they were watching the weather on TV around midnight on Monday when their evening took a scary turn.

"Boom the front door flew open and we flew off the couch and hit the floor and her husband come around the door and he looked out the door and he said 'oh we don't have a porch anymore!'" she said.

Mustang Ridge Police Chief Leonard Cantu was in the neighborhood delivering free tacos and water courtesy of the city.

"Times like this you've got to do what you can to make them feel a little bit better," Cantu said.

Cantu says he called for Red Cross assistance and dumpsters for the debris.

"Once those dumpsters get out here I'm probably going to put on some gloves myself and start loading some of this stuff up," Cantu said.

Red Cross crews were nearby doing damage assessments. FOX 7 caught up with them in a neighborhood where nearly every home had sustained major roof damage.

"That's kind of our first step to figure out how much damage did this storm really cause...what kind of assistance are folks going to need to get back on their feet," said Bristel Minsker with Red Cross.

Even though the destruction is very real...as mason puts it, it could have been so much worse.

"We're real grateful...thank you Lord. We're here," she said.

