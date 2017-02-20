NWS confirms two tornadoes in Eastern Williamson County Local News NWS confirms two tornadoes in Eastern Williamson County Clean up continues in Eastern Williamson county after two tornadoes touched down Sunday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the twisters Monday afternoon

Clean up continues in Eastern Williamson county after two tornadoes touched down Sunday night. The National Weather Service confirmed the twisters Monday afternoon

The three piles of mangled twisted metal in this eastern Williamson County field were once silos owned by Roger Seggern. They were ripped from their foundations around 11:30 Sunday night. But not everything Seggern owned got blown away.

"There's a lot of things that I am kind of wowed about, we had some ice chest sitting on our patio right outside my pick up, we have limbs thrown into the pick up broke out the back glass and we got a little ice chest sitting right there, didn't even move and some bottles sitting in different places, it's just like nothing ever happened, it's amazing what the wind does," said Seggern.

Before the silos were hit, the wind slammed into a mobile home a few feet away. Eugene Bradford and his family were inside at the time.

"I heard one big solid boom, the trailer started lifting up, it scared us, we got in the bathroom ... Just road it out.. didn't last very long," said Bradford.

The storm did last long enough to lift his trailer into the air.

"Once and held it for awhile ... Once was enough. Ohh it scared us," added Bradford.

Just down the road in the farming community of Noack members of Christ Lutheran Church we're giving thanks their sanctuary survive the storm. Only a side addition was ripped apart. It's the third time they've been hit by a storm since the congregation was founded 125 years ago. Members say they will rebuild again and will not let a windstorm defeat them.

"It's just the community and people around here, we will just keep on going " said Darrell Patschke.

Debris was scattered in and around the town of Thrall. There was moderate damage to the local school. several homes had roofs torn apart and even an RV was knocked over. As clean up got underway in Thrall, the impact from the storm was being felt a few miles away in Thorndale.Trees were snapped, roof shingles blown off and part of a silo at the farm Co-Op collapsed.

Along highway 79, between Thorndale and Thrall, Union Pacific crews spent Monday morning working to up right several freight cars. The work attracted onlookers like Scott Sorell and Mike Sinclair.

"What's the one thing that you take out when you're watching all of this? The skill that these guys have to get the stuff back on the rails it's just incredible," said Sinclair.

The train had been hauling new cars and SUVs when the storm struck. It appeared that many of the vehicles inside were crushed.