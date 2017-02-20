ACLU releases ad against bathroom bill Local News ACLU releases ad against bathroom bill The American Civil Liberties union released an ad in response to SB-6, a.k.a. the bathroom bill. Texas' own and Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater directed it.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in Houston responded, showing no signs of giving up on the bill.

“Senate Bill 6 protects businesses and it protects women and it protects teenagers and children in school,” said Patrick.

The bill would require a person to use the restroom based on their biological sex, not what they identify as. The bill's author senator Lois Kolkhorst and Patrick have gotten a lot of backlash. Last week, more than 140 celebrities signed an open letter, asking lawmakers to get rid of the bill, and any other policies they deemed discriminatory against the LGBTQ community.

“Those who would oppose it, obviously favor boys and girls showering together in the 10th grade. Ask them that question, is that what you favor?” said Patrick.

The Texas Association of Business says the bill could make the state lose millions of dollars.

“We had a little downturn because of oil and gas but nothing because of that bill. So, all these economic studies are bogus,” said Patrick.

Opponents, including the ACLU say the bill is not protecting anyone, but discriminating. The backlash has not affected Patrick's push to get the bill passed.

Black, white, and brown families across Texas do not want their teenagers showering together in high school, and women don't want to walk into a restroom and find a man in it, and we are going to fight to pass that bill,” said Patrick.

Both the NBA and the NFL have warned Texas they could pass up the state for future events, if the bill passes.