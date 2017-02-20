ACLU releases ad against bathroom bill

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Feb 20 2017 10:33PM CST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 10:33PM CST

The American Civil Liberties union released an ad in response to SB-6, a.k.a. the bathroom bill.  Texas' own and Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater directed it.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick in Houston responded, showing no signs of giving up on the bill.

“Senate Bill 6 protects businesses and it protects women and it protects teenagers and children in school,” said Patrick.

The bill would require a person to use the restroom based on their biological sex, not what they identify as. The bill's author senator Lois Kolkhorst and Patrick have gotten a lot of backlash. Last week, more than 140 celebrities signed an open letter, asking lawmakers to get rid of the bill, and any other policies they deemed discriminatory against the LGBTQ community.

“Those who would oppose it, obviously favor boys and girls showering together in the 10th grade. Ask them that question, is that what you favor?” said Patrick.

The Texas Association of Business says the bill could make the state lose millions of dollars.

“We had a little downturn because of oil and gas but  nothing because of that bill. So, all these economic studies are bogus,” said Patrick.

Opponents, including the ACLU say the bill is not protecting anyone, but discriminating. The backlash has not affected Patrick's push to get the bill passed.

Black, white, and brown families across Texas do not want their teenagers showering together in high school, and women don't want to walk into a restroom and find a man in it, and we are going to fight to pass that bill,” said Patrick.

Both the NBA and the NFL have warned Texas they could pass up the state for future events, if the bill passes.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories