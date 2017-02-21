Apartment complex fire in Central Austin

Firefighters are investigating after a fire at an apartment complex in Central Austin. Officials say the fire was in the first floor laundry room of the complex located at 803 Tirado Street.

The Austin Fire Department says it received a call at around 6 a.m. about the fire.

No residents were hurt. Four apartments are affected by smoke damage.

Three people and two cats are displaced and the Red Cross is helping.

The cause of the fire is not know at this time.