421 animals seized at home in Caldwell County

Posted:Feb 21 2017 05:19PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 05:19PM CST

421 animals, who were allegedly cruelly confined, were seized from a property in Caldwell County on Monday. 

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals of Texas took custody of the following:

  • 150 feeder mice and rats, approximately
  • 86 snakes
  • 56 guinea pigs
  • 28 dogs
  • 26 rabbits
  • 15 goats
  • 9 doves
  • 8 skinks
  • 7 ferrets
  • 7 pigs
  • 6 pigeons
  • 4 geckos/lizards
  • 4 gerbils
  • 4 turtles
  • 3 bearded dragons
  • 2 ducks
  • 2 miniature pigs
  • 2 tortoises
  • 1 tarantula
  • 1 turkey

The SPCA said dozens of dead animals were also found. Living animals were reportedly found in "small, feces-filled cages" or freely roaming in the bedroom. Animals outside were in the yard and in a shed "in wire cages, carriers and homemade enclosures." 

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office reached out to the SPCA last week and described the animals living conditions. The two agencies worked together to seize the animals. They were transported to the SPCA of Texas' Animal Rescue Center and the Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center where they will be examined. 

 


