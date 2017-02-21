Reactions to Planned Parenthood ruling

A U.S. federal judge blocked Texas from cutting Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood on Tuesday.

In light of the ruling, some Texas officials have released statements against and in favor of the judge's ruling.

Representative Chris Turner said the following:

"Today's ruling is a victory for thousands of Texas families who would have been denied vital health care services had Governor Abbott's misguided policy gone forward. Attorney General Paxton should accept the ruling and not squander any more taxpayer money defending an indefensible position."

Meanwhile, Attorney General Ken Paxton is not giving up the fight. According to his office, he plans to appeal the ruling.

“Today’s decision is disappointing and flies in the face of basic human decency. The raw, unedited footage from undercover videos exposed a brazen willingness by Planned Parenthood officials to traffic in fetal body parts, as well as manipulate the timing and method of an abortion. Even the remains of the most vicious criminals are treated with respect. But the children who never had a chance at life become so-called medical waste or, alternatively, a commodity to be bartered for. No taxpayer in Texas should have to subsidize this repugnant and illegal conduct. We should never lose sight of the fact that, as long as abortion is legal in the United States, the potential for these types of horrors will continue.”

READ: Judge blocks Texas cutting Medicaid to Planned Parenthood