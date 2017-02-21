NWS has update on tornado count Local News NWS has update on tornado count UPDATE: NWS tweeted out "9th tornado confirmed! Niederwald/Mustang Ridge EF-0..."

UPDATE: NWS tweeted out "9th tornado confirmed! Niederwald/Mustang Ridge EF-0..."

Update: Final survey of the day results in the 9th tornado confirmed! Niederwald/Mustang Ridge EF-0. Details -> https://t.co/IjVK5GW8H5 — NWS San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) February 22, 2017

The National Weather Service is still working to confirm whether a tornado touched down in the Mustang Ridge area. Residents say the damage is proof enough.

Several of the homes there sustained roof and water damage. Tarps were placed on top to prevent it from getting worse. Many residents told us they were waiting on insurance adjusters to arrive. Although you could see the dumpster in the neighborhood filled to the top, debris is still all over the place. The National Weather Service has been out surveying damage the past two days. They hope to determine by Wednesday whether a tornado did in fact touch down in Mustang Ridge.

"I think the tornado started here. It came from over there where I have some cactus and that's where it came from. But it didn't have a lot of force yet until, it hit the side of the house and broke the window. The wind traveled in and tossed the door of this room to the other side, over there. Then the air went through the living room and went through another room. The pressure of all the air broke the other window on the other side," says Mustang Ridge resident Alvino Calderon.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 8 tornadoes so far:

3 - Bexar County

1 - Comal County

1 - Guadalupe County

1 - Hays County

2 - Williamson County

The ones in Williamson County were rated the highest at EF-2.

