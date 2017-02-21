Police still searching for man who attacked K-9 officer

By: Bridget Spencer

Posted:Feb 21 2017 10:16PM CST

Updated:Feb 21 2017 10:16PM CST

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force says, Woody Hornsby IV, attacked a police dog and fled.

It all started at the intersection of Neches and 8th Streets. Police recognized Hornsby getting into his car. He is wanted for aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, and assault with injury. Austin police caught up with him on Manor Road and stopped him.

“He took off and ran, which resulted in the APD officer releasing Murph the K-9,” said Hector Gomez, supervisory deputy at Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

After Murph bit him in the pelvic area, police say Hornsby hit the dog above the eye with something sharp. Murph, is just fine now, after being treated. Hornsby got away.

“He was tasered, in the process after the dog released his bite and he was able to get on top of some cars, continue his flight, jump over a fence and that's when the prongs were separated from his body, and were not effective,” said Gomez.

Gomez says Hornsby is a career criminal and is capable of anything.

“He knows nothing about anything other than robbing, burglarizing, assaulting, carrying weapons, fleeing from police, striking a public servant,” said Gomez.

In addition to his other charges, Hornsby now faces charges for hurting the dog, and fleeing.

“It's pretty serious, technically they are police officers,” said Patrick O’Connor, senior police officer, APD.

Authorities say Hornsby doesn't have the financial means to leave town. He very well could be still in the Austin area.If you have any information call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at (512) 916-5393.
 


