Man who shot woman & himself in front of TCSO deputy identified

Posted:Feb 22 2017 10:27AM CST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 10:27AM CST

The Travis County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the aggravated kidnapping and capital murder of Ibeth Lopez on February 15.

26-year-old Charles Werchan was taken from the crime scene in critical condition to an Austin hospital where he was pronounced brain dead just before 3:30 a.m. on February 16.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the exact cause of Werchan's death and final results are pending.

The investigation into the incident is also ongoing.

Werchan is suspected in the fatal shooting near Southeast Metro Park in the 4000 block of Burch Drive near Highway 71 East.

 


