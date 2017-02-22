APD responding to fatal motorcycle accident

CORRECTION: I-35 is open. Koenig Lane and 290 Eastbound - Airport to Cameron closed. Eastbound 290 to SB 35 flyer closed. Please avoid the area until further notice.

The Austin Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on E Koenig Lane on the elevated roadway above Interstate Highway 35.

According to ATCEMS, a female fell from the elevated roadway onto eastbound 290.

She was pronounced dead on scene.

FINAL 939 E KOENIG LN EB- 1 adult fem. MC collision w/ fall from elevated roadway. Pt DOS. No other pts. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) February 22, 2017

Austin police have shut down Koenig Lane and 290 Eastbound - Airport to Cameron closed. Eastbound 290 to SB 35 flyer closed. Please avoid the area until further notice.