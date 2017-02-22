APD responding to fatal motorcycle accident

Posted:Feb 22 2017 03:57PM CST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 04:24PM CST

CORRECTION:  I-35 is open. Koenig Lane and 290 Eastbound - Airport to Cameron closed. Eastbound 290 to SB 35 flyer closed. Please avoid the area until further notice.

 

 

The Austin Police Department responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred on E Koenig Lane on the elevated roadway above Interstate Highway 35. 

According to ATCEMS, a female fell from the elevated roadway onto eastbound 290. 

She was pronounced dead on scene. 

 

 

Austin police have shut down Koenig Lane and 290 Eastbound - Airport to Cameron closed. Eastbound 290 to SB 35 flyer closed. Please avoid the area until further notice.


