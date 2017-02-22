Fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin. 

According to APD, the shooting occurred on Manchaca Road and Keilbar Lane.

 

 

Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


