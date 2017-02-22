The Austin Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in South Austin.
According to APD, the shooting occurred on Manchaca Road and Keilbar Lane.
Officer involved shooting at Manchaca Rd & Keilbar Ln. Please avoid area. Media: stay tuned for staging information.— Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) February 23, 2017
Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.