Shooting in Del Valle injures two Local News Shooting in Del Valle injures two Travis County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for suspects in a shooting in Del Valle on Tuesday. Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds. Del Valle residents are not surprised another violent crime has taken place. It's becoming all too common, which is why many are afraid to speak out.

"Just recently it's getting pretty bad. We don't know what's going on. More people have moved in, new houses and more houses coming up. So it's just really getting pretty dangerous out here," says neighbor.

Travis County Deputies received a call about shots fired around 9:45 Tuesday night in the 8400 block of Linden Loop. On arrival they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds and a female with a single gunshot wound. They were taken to separate hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Detectives came back to the crime scene Wednesday afternoon where a chain-link fence seemed to have been run over. There were also broken pieces of a car's headlights left in the middle of the road. The sheriff's office is still trying to piece together what happened.

"We heard the helicopter flying overhead and then something popped up on Facebook. Double-checked my doors, you know, we really couldn't sleep half the night worrying about if somebody was roaming around trying to hide from the police. So it got scary last night," says neighbor.

Both victims reportedly knew the suspects, which is why the sheriff's office does not believe residents in the area are in any danger. But, neighbors say they've noticed a lot of suspicious activity lately.

"We've had people drive into our driveway, about half way in, and when we come out they take off. We have no idea why, you know. We've had neighbors tell us that same thing, that when we're not home they'll drive in and sit in the car for a while. I've called the police a couple of times but they usually leave really quick when they notice movement in the house," says neighbor.

Just down the street from Tuesday night's shooting, is where four men were found dead in September inside a home which was lit on fire. Those deaths were part of the eight homicides in Del Valle within a two month time-frame. We asked the sheriff's office if this recent case is connected, they don't believe so but are not ruling anything out.