Father claims drowning in infant's death

A 16-month-old infant died on Sunday and his father is charged with injury to a child.

On February 20, 21-year-old William Gallogly called 911 to report his biological son was dying and he was performing CPR, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived on scene at Motel 6 they witnessed Gallogly performing CPR on his son. He told the officer they were taking a bath together when the infant slipped under the water and became unresponsive. Both the child and father were naked when officers arrived.

The son was transported to Dell Children's Medical Center and pronounced dead. Gallogly had a non-custodial interview at the Austin Police Homicide Unit.

Gallogly then told police he left Noah, his son, in the bathtub to use the restroom when he heard a slip and what sounded like inhalation of water. "I try and get the water out and stuff--but like--like it just got worse and worse," he stated to police.

The Motel 6 security guard told police the toilet is right next to the bathtub.

When Gallogly was leaving the unit he saw his girlfriend and mother of the child, Brooke Armand. According to police, Gallogly ran to her and collapsed at her feet wailing.

Armand asked him "Look at me -- What did you do?! -- What happened?"

Gallogly then recounted what happened to Armand. He told her he fell asleep on the toilet and when he woke up the child was on the floor, blue in color. Gallogly said he never put the infant in the bathtub, but was simply running the water. Armand then questioned how the child could have drowned. Gallogly continued to say he did not know because he was passed out.

A medical examiner found suspicious injuries on the infant and significant bruising.