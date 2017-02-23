Typhoon Texas to hire 600 part-time seasonal workers

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Feb. 23, 2017)— Typhoon Texas Austin is now hiring approximately 600 part-time seasonal jobs. The new water park is expected to open for the summer season in late May.

Applications for administrative, cash control, food and beverage, front gate, in-park entertainment, maintenance, park services and water safety positions must be submitted at www.TyphoonTexas.com.

“We are eager to establish our Typhoon Texas team here in the Austin market,” said Typhoon Texas Austin General Manager Ty Weitzel. “We have a fun work culture that promotes teamwork, dependability, excellent customer service and a positive attitude. We are going to have a great first summer working together here at Typhoon Texas!”

Completed applications must be submitted online and will be reviewed by the park’s management team. Applicants must be at least 16 years old and will be contacted to schedule an interview at the park.

Typhoon Texas Austin will be open daily 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with extended hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. The park also will be open for special themed nights and group gatherings for schools, churches and company outings.