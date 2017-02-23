Austin Police searching for shooting suspect in Northeast Austin Local News Austin Police searching for shooting suspect in Northeast Austin Austin Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Northeast Austin on Purple Sage Drive near Tumbleweed Drive.

APD said they responded to a call of shots fired around 5pm Thursday evening on Purple Sage Drive near Tumbleweed Drive and found a man with several gunshot wounds.

APD said the shooting victim, a black man in his early 20s was walking down the street when he was shot, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is in stable condition.

LBJ High School was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes because the shooting was close to the school. Jason Cummins is an officer with the Austin Police Department, “It is a very unsafe situation (that) somebody would put the public at great risk. Besides the fact the shooting someone in general, it’s a heinous crime, but you’re right next to a school, putting innocent children at risk, that’s a very unfortunate situation luckily no one there was hurt or injured,"

Officers said they don’t have any details on the person or people who shot the man, but they do believe it’s an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.