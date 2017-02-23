Man charged with attacking elderly victim Local News Man charged with attacking elderly victim University of Texas Police say 41-year-old Leon Evans assaulted a fellow passenger on a Capital Metro bus.

University of Texas Police say 41-year-old Leon Evans assaulted a fellow passenger on a Capital Metro bus.

“The assault occurred on the Capital Metro bus at about the 2000 block of San Jacinto,” says UT Austin Police Captain Charles Bonnet.



A Campus Watch post outlined the incident, saying Evans got on the bus and was agitated, then he started swearing. The post says the elderly man told Evans “he didn't want any trouble.” It goes on to say, Evans attacked his victim and the two started wrestling.

“They got off the bus at 21st and San Jacinto,” Captain Bonnet says, adding that when Evans fled, the victim ran after him, “The parking transportation employee saw that and called us immediately and we were able to get a good description.”

UT Police arrived seconds later and arrested Evans. Bonnet says the victim was hurt but is now recovering. “When we found him, he was bleeding from his nose, and had a cut under his eye as well.”

Bonnet says the UT employee’s quick thinking helped them catch Evans before he left the area. “If you witness something please call as soon as possible,” he says, adding, “that's what made this possible.”

Evans is being charged with injury to an elderly person. Police wouldn't give the exact age of the man but they say the charge does require the victim to be at least 65.

Travis County jail records show Evans’ bond has been set at 20-thousand dollars.