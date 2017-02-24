Williamson County Jail on lockdown due to bomb threat

Posted:Feb 24 2017 09:07AM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 09:09AM CST

The Williamson County Jail is on lockdown due to a bomb threat.

Sheriff Robert Chody posted on his Facebook page that a bomb threat had been called in and that precautionary measures were being taken.

Sheriff Chody says that a bomb dog is enroute and that staff are checking buildings and lobby areas and the outside.

FOX 7 has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.


