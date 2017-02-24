Rally in support of transgender kids at the Capitol

Posted:Feb 24 2017 09:16AM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 09:16AM CST

"We see you. We're here for you. We've got your back." That was the message of a rally in support of transgender kids held at the Capitol on February 23.

The rally came after President Trump revoked guidelines on transgender bathrooms. Last year, the Obama administration said transgender students should be able to use the bathrooms of their choice and if schools didn't comply they risked losing federal funding.

President Trump doesn't have any new guidelines for transgender bathrooms so that means for now it will be decided on a state or school level. He says there was not enough legal analysis on Obama's guidelines and believes that this topic would have led to a lot of back and forth in courts.

Later in the day, LGBTQ rights advocates showed their support with a dance party in front of the Governor's Mansion. 

The event was called "Viva La Resist-Dance" and it was held to show Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick that advocates were against laws they call "transphobic and homophobic".

 

 


