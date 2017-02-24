Travis County owed $83.5 million in unpaid taxes

Posted:Feb 24 2017 10:48AM CST

Updated:Feb 24 2017 10:48AM CST

More than 27,000 property owners in Travis County haven't paid their taxes. According to the county, they need to collect $83.5 million in unpaid tax bills.

As of February 1 the property owners became delinquent. They will continue to accrue penalty and interest on their bills until they are paid.

The Travis County Office notified the taxpayers they were overdue. 

"If you are struggling to pay your tax bill, please let us help you,' Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant said. “The law that assesses penalty and interest also allows you to set up a payment plan and we are happy to help you do that.”

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories