Travis County owed $83.5 million in unpaid taxes

More than 27,000 property owners in Travis County haven't paid their taxes. According to the county, they need to collect $83.5 million in unpaid tax bills.

As of February 1 the property owners became delinquent. They will continue to accrue penalty and interest on their bills until they are paid.

The Travis County Office notified the taxpayers they were overdue.

"If you are struggling to pay your tax bill, please let us help you,' Travis County Tax Assessor-Collector Bruce Elfant said. “The law that assesses penalty and interest also allows you to set up a payment plan and we are happy to help you do that.”