FBI warns of phone scam in Texas

San Antonio FBI is warning people about a phone scam that involves an FBI office phone number. The fraud scheme seems to be targeting people in Texas, including students at the University of Texas at Austin.

The scammer reportedly impersonates a government official over the phone, identifying themselves as FBI agents, IRS agents or some other official, according to the FBI. They ask for "immediate payment of unpaid taxes, delinquent fees or other debt to the government."

The FBI says the caller often knows the name and background of the victim. Victims have reported the callers speak English but have a strong foreign accent. The calls are masked as the FBI's local office in Wichita Falls, TX -- 940-766-4441.

The FBI, IRS and other government officials do not call people requesting money, according to the statement. The public is encouraged to hang up immediately and call the San Antonio Field office at 210-225-6741 if you are contacted.