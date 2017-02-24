Investigation into death of Killeen woman, baby

The Killeen Police Department is investigating the death of a woman and her infant. Officers found 36-year-old Holley Shavahn Newkirk and her baby, Teegan, unresponsive after responding to a 911 call on Lavender Lane.

According to police, officers received a 911 call after 6 pm on Tuesday, February 21 when the resident came home and found both the woman and baby not breathing. Officers and paramedics arrived and located the woman and infant lying on the floor inside the residence on Lavender Lane.

36-year-old Holley Shavahn Newkirk and her baby, Teegan Newkirk, were pronounced dead.

The cause of death is undetermined at this time. An autopsy has been ordered by detectives to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Texas. According to detectives, there was no sign of foul play but they are pending autopsy results to have that be determined.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.