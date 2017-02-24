Fifth grade student dies on Round Rock school bus after emergency

A fifth-grade student has died following an emergency on a Round Rock school bus on Thursday. The student from Laurel Mountain Elementary School died from a "non-traffic related emergency".

The student has not been identified at this time.

According to RRISD, the non-traffic related emergency occurred on one of their school buses during the after school route home. As soon as the bus driver was notified, he pulled over to address the situation and the needs of the students on the school bus.

According to EMS, they were called out at 3:10 p.m. and transported the student to Dell Children's Hospital. The student was transported with critical life-threatening condition, not injuries.

The school has called counselors to be on campus as long as they are needed.

Parents are being urged to talk to their children and have them express their feelings.

The following statement was released by the Round Rock Independent School District:

"It is with great sadness that we share news of the death of a fifth-grade student at Laurel Mountain Elementary School on Thursday, February 23. There was a non-traffic related emergency on one of our school buses during the after-school route home. As soon as the bus driver was notified, he pulled over to address the situation and the needs of the students.

Counseling services and additional support were at the Caps todays meeting the needs of students and staff. We will continue to keep the family and school in our thoughts and prayers and we will continue to support students though this tragic time. We will continue to respect the privacy of the grieving family."

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.