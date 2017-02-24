Old Crestview Pharmacy closing its doors for good Local News Old Crestview Pharmacy closing its doors for good Nestled in the Crestview neighborhood, Crestview Pharmacy has been winning and healing hearts for more than 50 years. Jerry Harper owns it with his brother, and says the big box stores, haven't hurt business at all.

Nestled in the Crestview neighborhood, Crestview Pharmacy has been winning and healing hearts for more than 50 years. Jerry Harper owns it with his brother, and says the big box stores, haven’t hurt business at all.

“The neighborhood is such that we are able to give a service and it's more of a personal service,” said Jerry Harper, co-owner.

But that service will end soon. The pharmacy is closing its doors on February 28. Jerry is retiring.

“My brother and I are both pharmacists. I have been here 39 years and he's been here 32. I just feel this is the time in my life when I'm ready to retire,” said Harper.



For many customers, it's a bitter pill to swallow.

“They care about you and it's home grown,” said Walter, employee.

“People came in crying. It was so sad. It breaks my heart,” said Rita Aleman, employee.



Harper still has some vintage prescription bottles in the store for show, preserving that historical spirit. The store has been family owned for two generations. Harper's children pursued other careers. For him it's bittersweet.

“It's an emotional time for me as well. Even though it's something I want to do, it's just hard to give up something that has been in the family as long as it has,” said Harper.

Aleman, who has worked here for a year says the harper family always cared deeply for their customers.



“They know the prescriptions like the back of their hand. They don't even have to call and come in. They can just walk in and ask for their prescription,” said Aleman.

What customers will miss most about their neighborhood pharmacy is not the medicine given to them, but in the manner it was given.

“I think they will always remember that we were a part of this neighborhood and the many years of friendship we've developed,” said Harper.