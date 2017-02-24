Man searching for Good Samaritans after rollover accident on I-35 Local News Man searching for Good Samaritans after rollover accident on I-35 Austin man in rollover accident on I-35 near Wells Branch Parkway Wednesday night wants to find Good Samaritans that helped save his life to say thank you.

Imagine hanging upside down, bleeding and you're trapped in a car. Then, you hear a voice asking: "Are you okay?" That's what an Austin man said happened to him after he was in a rollover accident on I-35 near Wells Branch Parkway Wednesday night. Now he wants to know who those Good Samaritans are that helped save his life to say thank you.

Jay Carbullido said he was with his friend driving back from a softball game on I-35 Wednesday night when he saw another car coming from behind way too fast with nowhere to go. “We drifted to the left first, then drifted to the right, went up the center medal rail embankment and that's when we hit the cement head on and rolled, we flipped twice.” He said he doesn't remember much but when he came to he was hanging upside down, bleeding, and was trapped in the car sitting in the middle of the highway, “All you can think about is what you have at the house, where your life is going. I got my kids, my son and my daughter. I don't want to leave them like that,” he said.

Moments later, he heard a man's voice. “That question I can hear the soldier tell me ‘Are you okay?’ I was like I am okay.” Shaken up, he remembers that man because he was in uniform and he said two others, a man and a woman dressed nicely also stopped to help. “Here they are getting on their hands and knees, the lady had a really nice dress on for her to get dirty and make sure we are okay and make sure the other driver's okay. For them to do that, it's amazing, it's amazing,” he said.

Carbullido said the Good Samaritans put their lives in danger to make sure everyone was okay. “They opened up the door. I don't know how they opened it up; I mean our car was crushed. They opened it up; they flagged down traffic, made sure traffic went around us, and made sure we were okay. Helped us to the side of the road.” Carbullido, his friend, and the driver who hit them were all taken to the hospital, hurt, but alive. “I am thankful I walked away with a few bruises, scrapes, hurt rib cage, few cuts, but I am thankful I am still here with my kids.”

Now, he wants to find those that helped him that night. “Just want to say thank you for that you know, they didn't have to do that, but they chose to do that, and here I am still, here I am still.” He said he would like to meet them in person, but if that doesn't happen, he wants them to know he's grateful they helped him to continue to have special moments with his family, especially his kids. “They're amazing, they’re like guardian angels to me, watched over me and made sure I was okay, so I can't thank them enough,” he said.

If you know the people who helped Carbullido that night and you'd like to help the reconnect, you can reach out to Carbullido on his Facebook page by clicking here.