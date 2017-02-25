Crash in Leander kills two people on Hero Way

Posted:Feb 25 2017 05:39AM CST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 05:39AM CST

Leander Police are looking into what may have caused a vehicle to crash killing two people. Investigators have closed down the 2900 block of Hero Way and it will stay that way for through the early morning hours. 

Police say one vehicle was involved in the crash that happened around 4 a.m.


