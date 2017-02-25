Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Kyle

The Kyle Police Department has arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday.

According to police, an officer had pulled over a vehicle to check if the driver was driving while intoxicated. While performing the traffic stop, the driver attempted to run over the police officer.

The police officer opened fire on the driver who then attempted to flee the scene.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a pole and the vehicle caught on fire. The driver was then taken into custody by police officers without any other escalation. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.