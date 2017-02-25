Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Kyle

Posted:Feb 25 2017 09:25PM CST

Updated:Feb 25 2017 09:25PM CST

The Kyle Police Department has arrested a man following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday. 

According to police, an officer had pulled over a vehicle to check if the driver was driving while intoxicated. While performing the traffic stop, the driver attempted to run over the police officer. 

The police officer opened fire on the driver who then attempted to flee the scene.

The driver of the vehicle crashed into a pole and the vehicle caught on fire. The driver was then taken into custody by police officers without any other escalation. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his twenties.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories