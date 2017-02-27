Manor police investigating road rage shooting

The Manor Police Department is investigating a road rage incident from Monday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched for a road rage incident around 6 30 am on Monday, February 27. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a male victim in his thirties. The victim told police that he was driving on Highway 290 East around Riata Ford when the road rage incident occurred.

According to the victim, the suspect showed a gun and fired several times at the victim's vehicle.

The suspect discarded the gun at the Giles exit on the Highway 290 toll. It was then discovered that the suspect was using an airsoft gun. The Giles exit was closed briefly for the investigation but reopened around 7 30 am.

The victim did not need to receive any medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manor Police Department at 512-272-8177.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.