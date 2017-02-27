Manor police investigating road rage shooting

Crime Scene
Crime Scene

Posted:Feb 27 2017 08:54AM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 09:17AM CST

The Manor Police Department is investigating a road rage incident from Monday morning. 

According to police, officers were dispatched for a road rage incident around 6 30 am on Monday, February 27. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with a male victim in his thirties. The victim told police that he was driving on Highway 290 East around Riata Ford when the road rage incident occurred. 

According to the victim, the suspect showed a gun and fired several times at the victim's vehicle. 

The suspect discarded the gun at the Giles exit on the Highway 290 toll. It was then discovered that the suspect was using an airsoft gun. The Giles exit was closed briefly for the investigation but reopened around 7 30 am. 

The victim did not need to receive any medical attention. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manor Police Department at 512-272-8177.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories