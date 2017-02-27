San Marcos man hit by car on I-35 access road

The San Marcos Police Department is investigating a fatal auto vs pedestrian accident on Sunday morning.

According to police, a man was fatally struck by a car as he was walking in the access road of I-35. 27-year-old Emanuel Rivas of San Marcos, Texas was struck by a vehicle that had been traveling southbound on the West access road near Yarrington Road or mile marker 208.

Rivas was found around 2 am on Sunday, February 26, when first responders were notified about an accident on the road. Paramedics were unable to revive Rivas. he was pronounced dead on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.