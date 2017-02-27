State Rep. purposes 'Alamo Day'

The Alamo (Image Credit: Daniel Schwen)
The Alamo (Image Credit: Daniel Schwen)

Posted:Feb 27 2017 02:18PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 02:18PM CST

March 6 could be known as Alamo Day in Texas if House Bill 724 passes.

State Representative Jason Villalba filed House Bill 724 in hopes of establishing the day as a recognized holiday.

After 13 days of battle, the Alamo was overtaken on March 6, 1836 by Mexican forces. 

"We remember March 6 because of our Texan Forefathers' sacrifices for our Great State. The perseverance they showed during hardship defines their character - not only their actions in times of victory, but also in moments of crisis. Alamo Day will celebrate the importance of Texan fortitude in pursuit of a goal, during the highs and the lows," Villabla said. 

 


