Truck slams into Southeast Austin home

A truck slammed into a duplex in Southeast Austin early Monday morning. Those two homes are now unsafe to live in. Residents are trying to find new places to stay.

Austin Police have yet to say whether the driver will face any charges. They do believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

"Here is where my brother was sleeping on his bed. He was here, that piece of furniture was against the wall and everything fell on top of him," says resident Loreto Venitez.

Venitez says luckily his brother wasn't hurt. But, the extensive damage done by a truck slamming into their home is visible.

"Well I was sleeping and got up to go to the bathroom. When I returned to my room, I heard a really hard hit. Everything moved, even the bed shook. I thought of my brother because he was downstairs. So I went down and everything was closed in with fumes and the truck," says Venitez.

It happened around 2:00 Monday morning on East Stassney Lane near Dove Springs Drive. The truck took out the entire front of a duplex, stopping inside of both living rooms. It's unclear how many people were inside but no injuries were reported. Austin police have yet to release details on what caused the crash. They do tell us the driver is suspected of being intoxicated. Neighbors were in complete shock.

"All the lights in the world, it looked like the Fourth of July with everybody's lights blinking and everything."

Joseph Lavezzari has lived in the neighborhood for 24 years and says he has never seen anything this bad. His house is across the street.

"There's no way that should have happened. No way whatsoever. From what I understand, the car was on this side of the road and then it jumped into the middle median and then turned and went into the house. That's what I understand because the police were out here with a flashlight. They were all the way over here looking at tracks," says Joseph Lavezzari, neighbor.

Loreto Venitez says he and his brother are working with their landlord to find a new place to live but they are grateful to be alive.

