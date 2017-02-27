Truck slams into Southeast Austin home

By: Ashley Paredez

Posted:Feb 27 2017 10:12PM CST

Updated:Feb 27 2017 10:12PM CST

A truck slammed into a duplex in Southeast Austin early Monday morning. Those two homes are now unsafe to live in. Residents are trying to find new places to stay.

Austin Police have yet to say whether the driver will face any charges. They do believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

"Here is where my brother was sleeping on his bed. He was here, that piece of furniture was against the wall and everything fell on top of him," says resident Loreto Venitez.

Venitez says luckily his brother wasn't hurt. But, the extensive damage done by a truck slamming into their home is visible.

"Well I was sleeping and got up to go to the bathroom. When I returned to my room, I heard a really hard hit. Everything moved, even the bed shook. I thought of my brother because he was downstairs. So I went down and everything was closed in with fumes and the truck," says Venitez.

It happened around 2:00 Monday morning on East Stassney Lane near Dove Springs Drive. The truck took out the entire front of a duplex, stopping inside of both living rooms. It's unclear how many people were inside but no injuries were reported. Austin police have yet to release details on what caused the crash. They do tell us the driver is suspected of being intoxicated. Neighbors were in complete shock.

"All the lights in the world, it looked like the Fourth of July with everybody's lights blinking and everything."

Joseph Lavezzari has lived in the neighborhood for 24 years and says he has never seen anything this bad. His house is across the street.

"There's no way that should have happened. No way whatsoever. From what I understand, the car was on this side of the road and then it jumped into the middle median and then turned and went into the house. That's what I understand because the police were out here with a flashlight. They were all the way over here looking at tracks," says Joseph Lavezzari, neighbor.

Loreto Venitez says he and his brother are working with their landlord to find a new place to live but they are grateful to be alive. 
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories