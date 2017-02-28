Pflugerville water restrictions go into effect March 1

(Associated Press)
(Associated Press)

Posted:Feb 28 2017 06:13AM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 06:13AM CST

Effective March 1, Pflugerville moves to stage 2 water restrictions with a two-day watering schedule that allows car washing before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on your designated watering days.

LEARN ABOUT STAGE TWO WATER RESTRICTIONS

 

 

Water Conservation Twice-a-Week Outdoor Watering Schedule:
(based on street address)

  • Residential homes with an odd number: Wednesday & Saturday
  • Residential homes with an even number: Thursday and Sunday
  • No watering on Mondays
  • Commercial facilities (apartments, condominiums, civic, commercial, industrial and institutional properties) Tuesday and Friday

City Ordinance Stage II Water Restrictions:

  • Limit outdoor watering to between midnight and 10 a.m. or between 7 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days. (Exceptions: New landscapes. During the first 10 days after installation, you may water once a day; for day 11 through 20, once every other day; for day 21 through 30, once every third day.  Keep receipts on all new landscape purchases.)
  • Wash motor vehicles, motorbikes, boats or other vehicles on your designated watering day before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Use a bucket or hand-held hose equipped with a shutoff nozzle. (Exception: Commercial car washes, service stations and vehicles such as garbage trucks and those used to transport food and perishables)
  • Filling and refilling indoor or outdoor swimming pools, wading pools or Jacuzzi-type pools on your watering day before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
  • Don't operate ornamental fountains or ponds unless it is necessary to support aquatic life or the ponds are equipped with a re-circulation system.
  • Limit water use from hydrants to fire fighting and related activities. (Exception is possible for construction purposes.)
  • Repair all leaks as soon as possible, including broken irrigation or sprinkler heads, leaking valves or leaking faucets.
  • Restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons unless requested.

All water customers are required to comply with the water conservation schedule.

Report water restriction violations to the city of Pflugerville Public Works Department at 512-990-6400

For more information, you can click here. 


