ATF Scholarship honoring fallen agents on 24th anniversary of raid

(Courtesy: atf.gov)
(Courtesy: atf.gov)

Posted:Feb 28 2017 05:43PM CST

Updated:Feb 28 2017 05:43PM CST

24 years ago on February 28, 1993 ATF Agents raided the Branch Davidian Compound located outside Waco. The raid lead to a 51 day standoff. 

The agents were assigned to serve warrants for federal firearms violations. As soon as the agents approached the compound a gun battle erupted. 

Four of the ATF agents were killed and 20 others were wounded during the gunfight. 

ATF announced on Tuesday, the 24th anniversary, a new scholarship to honor the agents who were killed. The scholarship is named after Special Agents Conway LeBleu, Todd McKeehan, Robert Williams and Steven Willis. 

The scholarship will be awarded to a "deserving and needful student sponsored by an ATF association member in good standing." 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories