ATF Scholarship honoring fallen agents on 24th anniversary of raid

24 years ago on February 28, 1993 ATF Agents raided the Branch Davidian Compound located outside Waco. The raid lead to a 51 day standoff.

The agents were assigned to serve warrants for federal firearms violations. As soon as the agents approached the compound a gun battle erupted.

Four of the ATF agents were killed and 20 others were wounded during the gunfight.

ATF announced on Tuesday, the 24th anniversary, a new scholarship to honor the agents who were killed. The scholarship is named after Special Agents Conway LeBleu, Todd McKeehan, Robert Williams and Steven Willis.

The scholarship will be awarded to a "deserving and needful student sponsored by an ATF association member in good standing."