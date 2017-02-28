Another attack on ACC Riverside Campus Local News Another attack on ACC Riverside Campus Austin Community College Police are reporting another attack on a woman at the Riverside Campus.

It's the second time this has happened in less than a month. Some students say they are scared for their safety.

In response, ACC Police are stepping up patrols and closing up buildings after 10 pm, once students have left campus.

Guadalupe Cardoso got an alarming text message from ACC saying an attack had happened on the Riverside Campus.

That's the same campus she attends.

"It's scary because sometimes I'm not alert about my surroundings. I'm always on my phone just distracted. It's like I have to go buy a taser or something just to protect myself. It's scary being a girl out here," says Cardoso.

ACC police say a female victim was walking to her car on Grove Blvd the night of February 15.

That's when a man, coming off the golf course, grabbed her from behind. He reportedly fondled her as he dragged her toward a red pick-up truck.

The woman was able to fight off the attack, scratching the man's face and then driving off in her car.

The report was made Tuesday, 12 days after the incident.

That's when police began their investigation.

"Report it immediately. The sooner, the better. We can get more evidence, obtain more evidence, the quicker you report it," says Chief Chester Dixon, ACC District Police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'11, 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and jeans.

This attack comes less than a month after a 16-year-old girl made an outcry of being sexually assaulted inside the Riverside Campus library.

In that case, an arrest was quickly made. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Aldaco.

"I knew of him. He would always be really loud, just unnecessary. He would come up to talk to me and it would just feel uncomfortable sometimes," says Cardoso.

"I don't think there's more crime than other campuses, it's just different kind of crime. That specific area, unfortunately, we've had two of these in the last couple of months but I don't think it's indicative to Riverside. I just think it occurred there," says Chief Dixon.

January of last year, a woman jogging near the Riverside Campus was attacked.

She was able to fight him off.

Surveillance cameras at ACC caught a glimpse of that suspect on camera. At that time, Austin Police had said the incident was similar to two attacks that happened in November on the Lady Bird Lake trail.

No one was ever caught.

ACC Police says they are putting up signs, with their phone number, on every exit door on campus.

They will escort you to your car if you feel uncomfortable.