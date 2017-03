South by Southwest 2017 kicks off March 10 and Cap Metro is getting ready for the large crowds by expanding its service.

On weekends, Metro Rapid will run until 2:30 a.m.

Rail service will start earlier and run later every day of the festival.

Night Owl buses will run until 3 a.m. in the morning.

The Metro Bus will offer service to and from ABIA and downtown every 30 minutes.

For more on routes, rates and trip planning you can download the Cap Metro app.

You can get all the information here.