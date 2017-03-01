SXSW: HomeAway offering chance to stay in Birdhouse Local News SXSW: HomeAway offering chance to stay in Birdhouse During SXSW 2017 there's a chance for someone to say in a giant birdhouse with a downtown view! HomeAway transformed its Birdhouse, located inside its headquarters at 5th and Lamar, into a stylish space for overnight guests.

The company teamed up with West Elm to give guests all the comforts they could want in a rental. They also turned an office space into a bedroom so a group of up to six people can stay there.

HomeAway will select two groups of festival goers and award them with two nights in the Birdhouse and two nights in an Austin HomeAway vacation rental.

A spokesperson for HomeAway, Adam Annen, says its great for SXSW because it's "hard to find a hotel downtown, even harder to find a rental downtown or even close. People are staying in Bastrop and stuff, so we're offering the chance for people to stay free and free to enter...and you're just a few blocks from everything."

Two weekend stays in the Birdhouse are up for grabs so HomeAway will not be open for business during that time. A security guard will be on hand.

Want to enter? All you have to do is answer why you would want to stay there. Head here.

Contest ends at 11:59 PM (CT) on March 1.