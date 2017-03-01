ABIA baggage handler charged with stealing firearms

(Austin Police Department)
(Austin Police Department)

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:02PM CST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 05:02PM CST

FBI agents have arrested a 25-year-old baggage handler at Austin Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) based on a federal criminal complaint charging him with theft from an interstate shipment and possession of stolen firearms. Ja'Quan Johnson of Austin is accused of stealing numerous handguns from inside passenger bags. 

The complaint alleges that between November 29, 2016, and February 2, 2017, Ja'Quan Johnson of Austin stole numerous handguns from inside passenger bags at ABIA. The complaint further alleges that Johnson traded some of the stolen firearms for marijuana.

So far, Austin Police have recovered seven firearms allegedly stolen by Johnson.

Upon conviction, Johnson faces up to ten years in federal prison for theft from an interstate shipment and up to ten years in federal prison for possession of each stolen firearm.

Johnson was released on a personal recognizance bond following his initial appearance this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Andrew W. Austin. No further court dates have been scheduled.

This investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Transportation Security Administration and the Austin Police Department's Aviation Division.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories