Austin man arrested for possession of child pornography

Posted:Mar 01 2017 05:27PM CST

Updated:Mar 01 2017 05:27PM CST

The Child Exploitation Unit (CEU) of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has arrested 29-year-old Francisco Daniel Arguello of Austin on four counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony.

Arguello could face up to 10 years in prison per charge if convicted.

Following a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, CEU investigators executed a search warrant of Arguello’s home, confiscating computers, cell phones, digital devices and additional hardware that will be examined by the attorney general’s Digital Forensics Unit. Arguello, who declined to be interviewed by CEU investigators, was booked in the Travis County Jail with bond set at $70,000.

WATCH CYBER SAFETY VIDEO

 

 

The Texas Attorney General’s Office works to protect children by using the latest technology to track down some of the most profoundly evil predators online. The CEU proactively seeks out and arrests predators who commit crimes against children using technology and online sources. Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks our children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their children’s safety. For more information on cyber safety, please click here


