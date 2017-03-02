Police on lookout for East Cesar Chavez bank robbery suspect

Posted:Mar 02 2017 08:46AM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 08:46AM CST

Austin police are investigating a robbery at the international Bank of Commerce in the 2800 block of East Cesar Chavez Street. It happened just before 4:45 p.m. on March 1.

Police say a suspect displayed a weapon and displayed an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt. The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • 5'2"
  • 160-170 pounds
  • Late 20s to early 30s
  • Possible facial hair
  • Last seen wearing: dark ski mask and gloves, short sleeve white t-shirt and blue jeans

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App


