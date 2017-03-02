Texas declared its independence from Mexico 181 years ago on March 2

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 01:14PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 02:36PM CST

It's been 181 years since the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836, marking our state's independence from Mexico.

While nine years later the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, people across the Lone Star State still mark Texas Independence Day.

Some Texas Independence Day fun facts:

  • George C. Childress is widely considered the author of the Texas Declaration of Independence
  • 59 people, including Sam Houston, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence
  • The Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted at the Convention of 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos
  • Texas was declaring its independence from Mexico
  • Texas Flag Day and Sam Houston Day are also celebrated on March 2. Houston was born on March 2.
  • After the declaration was signed, five copies were made and dispatched to Bexar, Goliad, Nacogdoches, Brazoria and San Felipe.
  • Of those five copies only one remains. It was found at the U.S. State Department in 1896 and is now at the Texas State Archives in Austin.

  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories