Texas declared its independence from Mexico 181 years ago on March 2

It's been 181 years since the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence on March 2, 1836, marking our state's independence from Mexico.
While nine years later the Republic of Texas was annexed to the United States by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress, people across the Lone Star State still mark Texas Independence Day.
Some Texas Independence Day fun facts:
- George C. Childress is widely considered the author of the Texas Declaration of Independence
- 59 people, including Sam Houston, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence
- The Texas Declaration of Independence was adopted at the Convention of 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos
- Texas was declaring its independence from Mexico
- Texas Flag Day and Sam Houston Day are also celebrated on March 2. Houston was born on March 2.
- After the declaration was signed, five copies were made and dispatched to Bexar, Goliad, Nacogdoches, Brazoria and San Felipe.
- Of those five copies only one remains. It was found at the U.S. State Department in 1896 and is now at the Texas State Archives in Austin.