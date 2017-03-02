Fatal head-on crash in southwest Austin, US 290 closed

UPDATE: ATCEMS confirms that one adult female (40's) and one adult male (50's) were killed in the crash. Four children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas, one with serious, potentially critical injuries and three with potentially serious injuries.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services are on scene of a deadly head on car accident in South Austin. US 290 near Scenic Brook Drive is closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

Medics on scene of a head on collision vehicle rescue at Scenic Brook Dr / W Us 290 Hwy(21:36) 2 vehicles, multiple pts. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2017

According to ATCEMS, one person has died and multiple others are possibly injured - including four children. STARFLIGHT has been called in to help.

UPDATE Scenic Brook Dr / W Us 290 Hwy-Trauma alert declared for 4 pedi pts. Total count possible 6 pts. SF requested. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2017

First responders are asking that you avoid the area at this time.

UPDATE2 Scenic Brook Dr / W Us 290 Hwy- 1 confirmed DOS in vehicle, extrication continuing for additional pt. 4 pedi being prepped for txpt. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2017

UPDATE3 Scenic Brook Dr / W Us 290 Hwy- Hwy 290 will be shut down for a period for SF landing zone and investigation. Avoid area. MTF — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 3, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.