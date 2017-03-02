Fatal head-on crash in southwest Austin, US 290 closed

Posted:Mar 02 2017 10:04PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 10:19PM CST

UPDATE: ATCEMS confirms that one adult female (40's) and one adult male (50's) were killed in the crash. Four children were taken to Dell Children's Medical Center of Central Texas, one with serious, potentially critical injuries and three with potentially serious injuries. 

 

 

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services are on scene of a deadly head on car accident in South Austin. US 290 near Scenic Brook Drive is closed in both directions after two cars crashed.

 

 

According to ATCEMS, one person has died and multiple others are possibly injured - including four children. STARFLIGHT has been called in to help. 

 

 

First responders are asking that you avoid the area at this time.

 

 

 

 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


