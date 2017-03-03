Voice of San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo dies at age 87

From the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo 2/24/17 just before The Finals: Hadley Barrett, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announcer for 28 years, (on right) with Randy Corley, co-announcer (on left).
Posted:Mar 03 2017 12:20PM CST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 12:20PM CST

Hadley Barrett, the voice of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo for 28 years, has passed away. He died on March 2 and the exact details of his death have not been released at this time. Barrett was scheduled to announce Rodeo Austin from March 11-25.

87-year-old Barrett was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1999 and was named PRCA Announcer of the Year four separate times.

An official release from the San Antonio Rodeo said in part:

"With kindness and humor, Hadley was an amazing professional - he had the capacity to maintain the same high level energy and engagement for 21 consecutive performances."

"Hadley and our community had a mutual love for one another. Many patrons particularly loved the warm, fun-loving interviews with the Mutton Bustin' winners, and his soulful tribute to our servicemen men and women and the freedoms they provide us. He will perhaps be most remembered for his faithful, heartfelt opening invocation at every Rodeo."


 


