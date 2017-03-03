Buda issues rabies alert after dead bat found on Houston Street

The City of Buda has issued a rabies alert after a dead bat was found on March 1 in the 100 block of Houston Street at around 1:15 p.m. It was found on the ground near the roadway.

The bat was tested by the Department of State Health Services but because the bat was decomposed, health officials couldn't determine if it had rabies.

Officials say in cases like this the state treats it as a positive rabies case.

If you think that you or someone else may have come in physical contact with this animal, you're asked to call any of the following numbers: