Teen arrested for making possible gun threat to Lehman High School

A 14-year-old has been arrested after making a possible gun threat to Lehman High School online. Officials say they received information about the threat, which was made online, during the overnight hours and that thte student was charged and detained.

The teen is a 9th grader who recently left Lehman High School and is no longer enrolled at the school.

Lehman Principal Denisha Presley said in a letter to parents that, "We are confident that Lehman High School is not currently in danger, but maintain a commitment to high level monitoring and awareness to ensure the safety of our students and staff. In addition to my administrative team adjusting schedules to spend more time in the halls, law enforcement will also have a stronger presence on campus today."