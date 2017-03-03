Teen arrested for making possible gun threat to Lehman High School

Posted:Mar 03 2017 12:37PM CST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 12:37PM CST

A 14-year-old has been arrested after making a possible gun threat to Lehman High School online. Officials say they received information about the threat, which was made online, during the overnight hours and that thte student was charged and detained.

The teen is a 9th grader who recently left Lehman High School and is no longer enrolled at the school.

Lehman Principal Denisha Presley said in a letter to parents that, "We are confident that Lehman High School is not currently in danger, but maintain a commitment to high level monitoring and awareness to ensure the safety of our students and staff.  In addition to my administrative team adjusting schedules to spend more time in the halls, law enforcement will also have a stronger presence on campus today."

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories